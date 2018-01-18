Tamil Nadu’s Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa’s death issue takes a new twist as her close aid, shashikala’s brother V.Divakaran stated that Jayalalithaa died on 4th not on 5th December 2016. Participating at the AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G.Ramachandran (MGR) birth centenary celebrations in Tiruvarur district, V.Divakaran gave birth to another controversy after giving this statement. Jayalalithaa died at 5.15 p.m. on Dec 4, 2016 and not the next day late night as doctors of Apollo declaered.

In a new twist to the death of Tamil Nadu’s Former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the brother of her close aide, now jailed, V.K.Sasikala on Wednesday said that she died on December 4th 2016, and not on December 5 as officially announced by Apollo Hospitals. Participating at the AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G.Ramachandran (MGR) birth centenary celebrations in Tiruvarur district, V.Divakaran said Jayalalithaa died at 5.15 p.m. on Dec 4, 2016, and not the next day late night and the official declaration was delayed by a day so as to provide adequate security to the chain of Apollo Hospitals across the state.

His statement comes at a time when a Commission of Inquiry is probing into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Apollo Hospital on September 22, 2016, for dehydration. Later her condition got complicated. On December 5, 2016, rumours were floating about Jayalalithaa’s death in the evening which Apollo Hospital denied but later it was announced that she died at around 11.30 pm on that day. She was in the hospital for 75 days before she breathed her last.

V Dhivakaran, Sasikala’s brother is one of the most influential people in Delta region. He runs the all-girls Sengamla Thayaar Educational Trust Women’s College. He owns a massive property opposite the STET College at Sundarakottai near Mannargudi town. All thanks to her sister’s closeness to Amma. Vetrivel claimed he was releasing the video without Sasikala or Dhinakaran’s knowledge in order to put an end to ‘vicious rumours about Chinaman’s role in Amma’s death’.