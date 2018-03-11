A startling incident which occurred at Jhani medical college, when a patient's amputated leg was used as a pillow by the doctors, the Uttar Pradesh government has suspended 4 employees in the case. As the video of the man lying on a stretcher in the hospital with the severed leg under his head went viral on social media and electronic media.

A shocking incident which revealed the operating standards at the state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, a patient’s amputated leg was used as a pillow. The man was injured in an accident who lost his leg. After the accident, he was later shifted to the medical hospital. The doctors while treating him had to cut his left leg and used his amputated leg as a pillow for the patient. 4 employees have been suspended by the Uttar Pradesh government and ordered a departmental probe into the case.

As the video of the man lying on a stretcher in the hospital with the severed leg under his head went viral on social media and electronic media. This is not the first incident such an incident has taken place. Previously, another case had surfaced from a private hospital situation in Delhi when the hospital had declared a newborn alive baby dead. The medical college’s principal, Sadhna Kaushik claimed a 4-member committee has been formed to find out who put the severed leg under the patient’s head.

The conditions of Indian hospitals have gained utmost attention for inadequate infrastructure and treatment facilities. 2017 saw both private and public hospitals facing heat over poor standards and sky-rocketing prices of healthcare. The prototype of the condition of Indian hospitals was when 23 children died overnight due to the lack of oxygen at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur. Another case was at Fortis Hospital, where a family was supposed to give Rs 15 lakh for the treatment of their 7- year-old lad.

