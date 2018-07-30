In another mysterious case of mass suicide, at least 7 members of a family in Jharkhand's Ranchi committed suicide. This case comes after the mysterious deaths of 11 family members in central Delhi's Burari, which happened a month ago.

The incident comes after 6 members in a family committed suicide at their residence in Jharkhand' s Hazaribagh

At least 7 members of a family committed suicide in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The mishap took place in Kanke police station area. According to a report published by India.com, an investigation is underway to examine what made the family take this extreme step. The incident comes after 6 members in a family committed suicide at their residence in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh. The reason behind committing suicide was a financial stress.

These cases comes after the mysterious deaths of 11 family members in central Delhi’s Burari, which happened a month ago. Initially, a probe was underway in the mass suicide case and according to media reports, a register was recovered from the family’s residence said that there was some ‘spiritual reason’ behind their death.

Media reports suggest that there were 11 diaries that were found, which was maintained over a span of 11 years and it was revealed that the family did not expect to die and they thought that ‘the earth will shake and there will be thunder in the sky’.

The police later also revealed that the financial condition of the deceased family improved and the ‘ritual hanging’ was done in order to give thanks to the spirits.

The bodies of the family members were found on 1 July 2018 in the early morning after the death. The police had said ruled that the deaths as mass suicide with an angle of shared psychosis are under probe.

