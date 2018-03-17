After as many as 9 months, 11 out of 12 accused have been convicted in lynching case on Friday, March 16, that took place in Jharkhand. Alimuddin Ansari was killed by a group of cow vigilantes for allegedly carrying beef in his car on June 29, 2017. The prosecution officials claimed that it was possibly the first ever case in the recent years when these cow vigilantes have been convicted by a district court.

Muslims were the target of 52% of violence, which centered on bovine issues for nearly 8 years(2010-2017) and comprised 84% of 25 Indians killed in 60 incidents | For pictorial representation only |

As the country witnessed innumerable brutal deaths in the name of beef, 11 out of 12 people have been convicted, including a BJP leader, Nityanand Mahto, and at least 3 cow vigilantes in a lynching case in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district by a fast-track court on Friday, March 16. Alimuddin Ansari, a meat trader was lynched by ‘gau rakhshaks’ and his Maruti van was set ablaze on a road at Bazartand on June 29, 2017. All the assailants were brought to the court from jail for the announcement of the verdict.

The prosecution officials claimed that it was possibly the first ever case in the recent years when these cow vigilantes have been convicted by a district court. Others accused include ABVP member, names Kapil Thakur and others. They have been convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147 (for rioting), 148 (rioting with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) and 435 (mischief by fire). Deepak Mishra, Chhotu Verma and Santosh Singh, members of the local gau raksha samiti were additionally convicted under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

According to a report published by IndiaSpend, Muslims were the target of 52% of violence, which centered on bovine issues for nearly 8 years(2010-2017) and comprised 84% of 25 Indians killed in 60 incidents. Of the 25 Indians who died over the eight-year period, 21 were Muslim or 84%. The assaults include mob lynching, murder and attempt to murder, harassment, gang-rape and manhandling by vigilantes.

