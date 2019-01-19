Man sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment for raping a girl for a week: A local court in Jharkhand sentenced 7 years of imprisonment to a man for raping a a 13-year-old girl for a week in Dumka district in 2015, news agency PTI reported. The incident took place in May 2015, when Hembram forcibly picked up the minor girl from a nearby pond and reportedly took her to a nearby jungle where he raped her for a week.

It was in May 2015, when Hembram forcibly picked up the 13-year-old girl from a nearby pond. He then reportedly took her to a nearby jungle where he reportedly raped her for a week

Man sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment for raping a girl for a week: A man was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment by a local court in Jharkhand on Friday, January 18, for raping a 13-year-old girl for a week in Dumka district in 2015, news agency PTI reported. The guilty identified as Chunda Hembram alias Manoj Hembram was awarded seven years of jailing under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and was also slapped with a fine of of Rs 1,000.

It was in May 2015, when Hembram forcibly picked up the 13-year-old girl from a nearby pond. He then reportedly took her to a nearby jungle where he reportedly raped her for a week. The guilty then abandoned her in the outskirts of the jungle. Following the incident, the Class 6 student somehow contacted her family members and described the whole incident to her family on May 12, media reports said.

In a similar incident, two suspects gangraped an 11-year-old girl, while the latter had gone to answer nature’s call in Aurangabad’s Chikalthana industrial area on Monday night, as reported by the leading daily Times of India.

The two suspects were later booked under the POCSO Act, which aims to provide death penalty to those who are convicted of raping a child up to 12 years of age. The Act came was brought up to safeguard children against sexual abuse and harassment an pornography.

It came to limelight after two separate cases of gangrape which took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua region and Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao, that caused much uproar in the country and also lead to innumerable citizens protest demanding justice for the victim.

As per the Act, the Central government increased the punishment from 7 years to 10 years, which can also be extended to life imprisonment.

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More