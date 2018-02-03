Two civilians and two CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Tral's Batagund village in Pulwama district on Saturday. According to reports, security forces were immediately sent to the spot to nab the suspected militants and the whole area was cordoned off.

Four Indian security jawans were killed on December 31 when Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists attacked a CRPF camp in Awantipora area of Pulwama district. During the gunbattle, the security forces also neutralised three militants who had attacked the CRPF camp. This is not the first time that a CRPF camp has been attacked in the highly volatile areas of south Kashmir. In August last year, in a similar attack, around 8 CRPF personnel lost their lives after a heavy gun battle at a district police complex in Pulwama.

