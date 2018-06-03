Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday described Pakistan’s attack on Indian post which killed 2 BSF troopers and injured as unfortunate and urged Islamabad to stop the bloodshed. Notably, Pakistan is attacking several Indian pockets despite agreeing to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 until Ramzan. Such unprovoked firing by the neighbour has forced scores of Indians residing on the border to flee to other places. The report suggests, between May 15 and May 23, twelve Indians died, including 2 security personnel and an infant in the firing.

Outraged by the killing of 2 BSF personnel by the Pakistan in an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing on Indian posts, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti urged India’s neighbour Pakistan to end the fight as scores of people and soldiers residing on both sides of the border are getting affected by the violation of the ceasefire during the holy month of Ramzan. The chief minister called the incident unfortunate and said, “ This has happened even after Directors-General of Military Operations (DGMOs) held dialogue. People on both sides of the border are dying. The DGMOs should hold dialogue again. This bloodshed must be brought to an end.”

Notably, this incident happened just a few weeks after DGMOs of both the countries agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in letter and spirit. According to reports, the heavy mortar shelling and firing across the border in several pockets and have taken as many as 10 lives, including a policeman and women.

Reports suggest that Pakistan targeted several of India’s duty points at the International Border in Pragwal area of Akhnoor which has caused injuries to 2 security personnel deployed in the area. Speaking to media, a BSF official on the condition of anonymity said that both the injured named SN Yadav and SN Yadav were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment but declared brought dead by the medical center.

In May 2018, both the countries issued similar statements stating they will not violate the ceasefire until Eid which is on June 16, 2018.

According to reports, last month, thousands of innocent civilians residing near the border area had to flee from their homes because of the intense firing from the Islamabad between May 15 and May 23. Around 12 people dead, including 2 security personnel and an infant.

