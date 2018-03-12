Finance Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Haseeb Drabu has been expelled from the cabinet by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The decision by CM has come days after he said Kashmir should not be seen as a political issue. CM Mufti has also sent a letter to J&K governer on the remove of Finance Minister. Many PDP leaders have distanced themselves from Dabru controversial comment.

Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has sacked Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu from her cabinet after he gave the controversial remark over Kashmir issue. J&K Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu had said that Kashmir is not a political issue. Finance Ministers remark were condemned by the opposition, as well as by People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders. After the protest against state Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took stern action against him. Sources have reported that CM took the decision after meeting senior PDP leaders. She has also sent a letter to J&K governor NN Vohra on the removal of the finance minister.

A few days ago, during an event in Kashmir, Drabu said that Kashmir is not a political issue, rather it is a society with social issues. Finance Minister Drabu said, “Don’t see J&K as a conflict state and a political issue. It is a society which has social issues right now. We are trying to find our own space and we are going through a process which many other countries are also going through.” In recent times, leaders from BJP and PDP have openly criticised each other. In a statement on Kashmir issue, CM Mufti had urged the government of India to initiate talk with Pakistan for peace in Kashmir.

Many PDP leaders have distanced themselves from Dabru controversial comment. The PDP has asked state’s Finance Minister to take back his words immediately. Expressing his views on the remark by Dabru, PDP vice-president Sartaj Madni said, “PDP recognises Jammu and Kashmir as a political issue, and ever since its emergence. Our party from the beginning believe that Kashmir issue can only be resolved through reconciliation and dialogue. Kashmir issue has always been undermined. Meanwhile, Rafi Ahmad Mir has been warned by PDP chief spokesperson if would not retract his statement. This is the primary action but if he doesn’t take back his words, action will follow.

