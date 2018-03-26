Sandeep Sharma. a 35-year-old journalist investigating illegal sand mining cases in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. He was survived by his wife, 2 children aged 14 and 15 years. As Sharma had already complained to the police about a threat to his life, the incident could give credence to the possibility that it was a deliberate murder.

Sandeep Sharma, a 35-year-old investigative journalist, died after being hit by a dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to the Police about a threat to his life, reported ANI. CCTV footage displayed how the journalist ran over by a truck in Bhind district. He was probing links between the sand mafia and police officials in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

Working with a national news channel, Sharma was on a motorcycle when a dumpster behind him suddenly veered to the left, it crushed Sharma on the spot. The incident took place a few meters away from Kotwali police station at 8.55am. As Sharma had already complained to the police about a threat to his life, the incident could give credence to the possibility that it was a deliberate murder. After the incident, the cops reached the spot and took Sharma to the hospital. However, the journalist was declared brought dead. He was survived by his wife, 2 children aged 14 and 15 years.

Earlier, 2 journalists were killed in Bihar on Saturday night, March 24. They were run over by a village council head and his associates in in Bhojpur, around 80 km from Patna. The deceased was later identified as Navin Nishchal and Vijay Singh. Nishchal had also worked for a known local daily, Dainik Bhaskar.

