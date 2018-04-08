a TV journalist was shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Ghaziabad on Sunday. According to reports, the journalist who was targeted by unidentified gunmen works with Hindi news channel Sahara Samay and has been identified as Anuj Chaudhary.

In another shocking incident and crime against journalists, a TV journalist was shot by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Ghaziabad on Sunday. According to reports, the journalist who was targeted by unidentified gunmen works with Hindi news channel Sahara Samay and has been identified as Anuj Chaudhary. According to initial information, police suggests that it was due to the personal enmity that the journalist was attacked. Meanwhile, the investigation has been initiated to probe whether there is some other angle attached to it. The journalist is alive and is being currently treated in a nearby hospital.

This is the second such attack on a journalist in the past one month as earlier another journalist who was working on an investigating case had died after he was hit by a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh. Sandeep Sharma, a 35-year-old investigative journalist, died after being hit by a dumper. According to reports, he was working on a case involving sand mafia and had earlier complained to the Police about a threat to his life. A CCTV footage had also displayed how the journalist was run over by a truck in Bhind district. He was probing links between the sand mafia and police officials in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh.

Working with a national news channel, Sharma was on a motorcycle when a dumpster behind him suddenly veered to the left, it crushed Sharma on the spot. The incident took place a few meters away from Kotwali police station at 8.55am. As Sharma had already complained to the police about a threat to his life, the incident could give credence to the possibility that it was a deliberate murder. After the incident, the cops reached the spot and took Sharma to the hospital. However, the journalist was declared brought dead. He was survived by his wife, 2 children aged 14 and 15 years.

