The Supreme Court of India stated that the questions should not be raised on the change in the roaster for the judge hearing Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in Bombay High Court. The statement was made in reply to the plea from BAR association seeking for the probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI Judge BH LOYA.

On Monday, the Supreme Court of India stated that the questions should not be raised on the change in the roaster for the judge hearing Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in Bombay High Court. It was just a routine affair, Supreme Court said this in reply to the Bombay lawyers’ Association’s plea seeking for the probe into the alleged mysterious death of special CBI Judge BH LOYA. The bar association argued that it was a clear attempt to remove Justice Revati Mohite-Dere of the Bombay High Court from hearing the appeals in Sohrabuddin case.

The 3 judge bench including Chief Justice of India Deepak Mishra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud said, “Your arguments may not be correct. It is a routine affair in Bombay High Court which is part of its established tradition there. Every 8-10 weeks the roster changes and no judges are allowed to hear a part-heard matter.” Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave who has appealed from the side of BAR association said that the new development has taken place in Bombay High Court, where Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, who was hearing the Sohrabuddin case and asked searching and intriguing questions from the CBI was assigned to hear bail and anticipatory bail applications.

Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave reported to the media persons saying “Those judges, who stood in the way were punished and those who have dealt were awarded. This was a deliberate attempt to take away the case from the judge in the name of roster change.” While, Justice Chandrachud who was in the 3 judge bench shared his view on the plea and said, “Many times a judge hearing the bail matters or say appeals would like to have a change of the roster. There are sometimes personal issues or sometimes institutional issues but in any case, part-heard matters are never assigned to the same judge. When I became Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court, the roster system was introduced. Being a Chief Justice you have to sometimes take a considered decision.”

