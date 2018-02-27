A 24-year-old junior resident (JR) doctor of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room. The incident took place in Chandigarh on Monday morning. The man is identified as R Krishna Prasath, who is native of Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram.

R Krishna Prasath, a 24-year-old junior resident (JR) doctor of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) killed himself by hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at the institute in Chandigarh on Monday morning. As per reports, the boy was a native of Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram and was facing some issues with adjusting in a new place. The doctor was initially selected for the institute’s medicine department but later opted for radiodiagnosis, said officials. The doctor took the extreme step after only two months of his joining at PGI.

As per the PGI officials, when Prasath failed to attend the ultrasound OPD, his colleagues tried to contact him on the phone, but he did not respond. Soon after, they went to his room around 9:15 am and found it locked. They contacted the security who broke open the door and found Prasath hanging from the ceiling fan. He was then rushed to the emergency, where doctors declared him dead. After the autopsy report, it was found that Prasath may have committed suicide several hours before the incident was actually detected. According to one of his friend, “Prasath has recently come to Chandigarh and has joined PGI. A few days back, he had complained that he does not like the place but he was fine now. Nobody has ever expected to take such an extreme step.”

Prasath is survived by his father, mother, and a sister. His father is a priest at the Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu. His father has been told that his son was ‘critically ill’, as per the officials. After the police received the information of suicide from PGI officials, they reached the spot and started their investigation. Until now, there have been no reports about anything wrong. Also, there was no note found with the body.

