Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday. He also unfurled the party flag with the symbol of six arms interlinked together around a star. It was also a big day for the people of Tamil Nadu as one of their favourite actors joined politics to serve and cater to common man’s need. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will take on the big seeds and political rival All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).
Attending Kamal Haasan’s party launch event in Madurai, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal along with AAP Tamil Nadu in-charge Somnath Bharti among others were present there. Soon after announcing his political party name and unveiling party flag, Kamal Haasan addressed the crowd and delivered at a revolutionary speech.
Key highlights from Kamal Haasan’s speech at party launch event in Madurai:
- Starting his speech, Kamal Haasan said that today it’s a day of speaking, tomorrow is for action.
- Talking about good governance Kamal Haasan stated that his political ideology is the same as all the good chief ministers. People who repeat politics in the name of religion should stop.
- Explaining about the name of his party, Kamal Haasan said, “people ask me what is this Maiam?, and I am with left or right parties? That is why I kept the name Maiam, which means centre. Six hands together in my party symbol represent six states and star in the middle represents people.
- Speaking about the crime against women, he said, “I am the way, if we think of all women as mothers and sisters. We should give women equal rights to all the women.”
- My ideology is to give good quality education to all, without barriers of caste and religion. Religious games in politics must be stopped and corruption has to be eradicated.
- Answering the question about his views on Cauvery issue, Haasan said, “I’ve answered this before. The problem is that there is so much politicisation of the issue, there is a need for fair dialogue.”
- I will not give Rs. 6,000 for a vote. Because I don’t have the money, says Haasan