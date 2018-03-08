Tamil Nadu politics after the demise of Jayalalithaa has taken new dimensions with various leaders. The super Rajinikanth used an MGR statue for unveiling a function which was held at an educational institution in Chennai to tell the pupils not to enter politics. However, the other classic actor of Tamil cinema, Kamal Hassan asserted that student community should plunge into politics. The actors-turned-politicians have a different style, Kamal who is trying to woo the students in order to transcend his party. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, triggered a huge amount of students but dampened their spirits by asking them to stay off politics and, instead, concentrate on their studies.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa's reign, the dynamics of the Tamil Nadu has been entirely changed which can be understood by the new AIADMK factions and bifurcation which was witnessed was Amma's (Jayalalithaa) dead

As the Tamil Nadu politics is taking new dimensions after the arrival of actors-turned-politicians in the political domain of Tamil Nadu, the strife between the two charismatic figures is becoming more evident. The super Rajinikanth used an MGR statue for unveiling a function which was held at an educational institution in Chennai to tell the pupils not to enter politics. However, the other classic actor of Tamil cinema, Kamal Hassan asserted that student community should plunge into politics.

Addressing the students at SSN College of Engineering, Kamal Hassan said, “I want you students there in politics to move this state of Tamil Nadu forward. Makkal Needhi Maiam is looking for people like you.” The actor also asserted students to vote, on voting he said, Only because many of us kept away from voting booths we are in this dire straits today. Bring your ideas to us. We will listen to you and learn from you.” He motivated the students to participate in politics and said motivated them that politics will change their lives. The actors-turned-politicians have a different style, Kamal who is trying to woo the students in order to transcend his party. Rajinikanth, on the other hand, triggered a huge amount of students but dampened their spirits by asking them to stay off politics and, instead, concentrate on their studies. “The students of my generation failed in that regard, which is the reason for the current state of politics in the State,” he said.

Kamal has thus, has come up with another debate – MGR aatchi (MGR rule) of Rajinikanth versus makkal aatchi (people's rule) of Kamal Haasan.

