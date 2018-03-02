Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his son thrashed a toll plaza employee in the Akbarpur, allegedly because he did not let their convoy pass away from the toll as they have not made the payment. The CCTV video that is going around the internet shows how BJP leader enters the room and kicks the toll employee. The toll employee is continuously requesting them, but BJP Leader and his son are continuously abusing and beating him.

The Uttar Pradesh government which claims to provide a good and peaceful governance in the state, its own leaders are continuously offending the law and beating people who don’t follow their orders. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his son thrashed a toll plaza employee in the Akbarpur, allegedly because he did not let their convoy pass away from the toll as they have not made the payment. The BJP leader is identified as Rahul Agnihotri, who holds the post of Kanpur Dehat BJP president.

The CCTV video that is going around the internet shows how BJP leader enters the room and kicks the toll employee. After that, a man in yellow T-shirt come in the picture and slaps the toll employee twice. However, the toll employee is continuously requesting them, but BJP leader and his son keeps on abusing him. This was the prize that an honest employee got for doing his duty. This act was black mark for BJP who talks about performing duties in honestly.

#WATCH Kanpur Dehat BJP President Rahuldev Agnihotri & his son thrashed a toll plaza employee in Akbarpur allegedly because he didn't let their vehicle pass without payment of charges (28.02.18) pic.twitter.com/nwJdgVeGBH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 1, 2018

ALSO READ: Youngsters use intoxicated biscuits to sedate and rob passengers on Bengaluru bound-train

A few days ago (14 February 2018) a similar incident was reported as a BJP lawmaker stood in his car and kept mum while his son along with other BJP workers thrashed a toll plaza employee in Mathura. The incident was captured on the cameras installed outside the toll plaza. The BJP legislator was later identified as Pooran Prakash whose son brutally thrashed a toll plaza employee after a barrier fell on to their car while they were trying to rush through the toll plaza in Mathura.

ALSO READ: Delhi Police beats biker like a stray dog; brutality caught on camera

ALSO READ: Holika Dahan or namaz — Two communities engage in brawl over vacant land in Ghaziabad

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App