Martyr Mujahid Khans family returns the 5 lakh rupee grant from the Bihar state government, saying that their son died for the nation in a gun battle, he has not died of liquor consumption. Instead, his family and friends demanded to build a statue of Martyr Mujahid Khan for his fond remembrance. They were also unhappy because of the absence of senior leaders during the last rites of the Martyr.

Martyr Mujahid Khan, who died in the Karan Nagar attack while saving and serving the motherland got a tearful farewell. The 25-year-old martyr belonged from Piro village in Bihar. Thousands of people participated in the farewell of the Martyr Mujahid Khan and raised the slogans “Shaheed Mujahid Khan amar rahe amar rahe” and “Pakistan Murdabad” at the Piro grounds during the wreath-laying ceremony.

After this incident, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar also expressed and consoled to the family of Mujahid Khan. Nitish Kumar had announced that his funeral should be done with full police honors. The government has also announced a grant of 5 lakh Rupee to the family of the martyr, which now is returned by them. Talking to the media, his family members denied to accept the grant of 5 lakh announced by the state saying that their son died for the nation in a gun battle, he has not died of liquor consumption. “What will we do with the money? He has sacrificed his life for the country,” his father said.

While his family and friends are demanding to build a statue of Martyr Mujahid Khan for his fond remembrance. Earlier, Bihar government paid compensation of 5 lakh to the family members of the people who died due to consumption of alcohol after the liquor ban in the state.

Some of the relatives and friends were also unhappy because of the absence of senior leaders during the last rites of the Martyr Mujahid Khan. One of Mujahid’s friend said that there were no officials except CRPF personnel when the Bravehearts body reached Patna airport from Srinagar.

Mujahid was the youngest brother, among 7 brothers and sisters, who joined the CRPF’s 49th battalion in 2011.