The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced that Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 12, 2018, while the results will be declared on May 15. The current term of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka, which is headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, will expire on May 28, 2018. Around 5 crore potential voters are expected to cast their vote to decide the fate of candidates in the fray for 224-member state assembly.

While making the announcement, Chief Election Commissioner Om Prakash Rawat said that special arrangements will be made for women and handicapped voters. A total of 56,000 polling stations will be put in place to carry out hassle-free elections. Before enforcing a model code of conduct in the state with immediate effect, Rawat disclosed the full poll schedule for Karnataka.

Here are the key dates for Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

Date of issue of gazette notification: April 17, 2018 Last date of nominations: April 24, 2018 Date of scrutiny of nominations: April 25, 2018 Last date of withdrawal of candidatures: April 27, 2018 Date of polling: May 12, 2018 Date of counting of votes: May 15, 2018 Date before which election shall be completed: May 18, 2018

