Karnataka on Friday celebrated the 69th Republic Day with pomp and pageantry amid tight security. In the state capital Bengaluru, Governor Vajubhai Vala unfurled the Tricolour at the Field Marshal Manekshaw parade ground in the city centre and joined hundreds of people in rendering the national anthem with them. About 10,000 people, including women and children, thronged the venue and witnessed an impressive march past by the contingents of the three services (Army, Navy and Air Force), state and central police forces, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Bharat Scouts and Guides with military music bands.

Before addressing the gathering in Hindi, Vala went around the sprawling ground in an open jeep for the guard of honour and received a salute from the armed forces at the dais. A military helicopter hovered over the venue and showered rose petals on the venue to greet the Governor, dignitaries, invitees and the public. State Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was present on the occasion.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also greeted the people in the state. Boys and girls representing the Seva Dal and about 3,000 students from state-run and public schools and colleges in the city took part in the march past and saluted the Governor passing before the dais. After the music bands of the services, and the state police forces played patriotic songs, and the audience was treated to hour-long cultural programmes and sporting events.

According to reports from districts across the state, the day was celebrated with gaiety and patriotic fervour with the unfurling of the national flag and parades were held at the venue. Republic Day is celebrated every year to mark the date when the Constitution was adopted by then constituent assembly and the country became a republic two years and five months after India got independence on August 15, 1947, from the British. The Constitution replaced the Government of India Act, 1935.