Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris and ten others were ousted from the party for allegedly assaulting a man in Bengaluru's UB city. After the incident, Nalapad was expelled from the party for 6 years, which was informed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara. An FIR was also registered on Saturday, February 18, against Haris Nalapad and other assailants.

The incident took place in Bengaluru in a pub in UB City in the night, when Nalapad walked into the pub with his cronies

Karnataka Congress ousted Youth Congress general secretary, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, the son of Shantinagar MLA NA Haris and ten others for allegedly thrashing a man in Bengaluru’s UB city, according to many media reports. An FIR was also registered on Saturday, February 18, against Haris Nalapad and other assailants. As a punitive measure, the son was expelled from the party for 6 years, which was informed by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, G Parameshwara. The incident took place in Bengaluru in a pub in UB City in the night, when Nalapad walked into the pub with his cronies. The victim, Vidwath was having dinner in the same pub with his friend. The scuffle occurred between the two groups when Vidwath was asked to sit properly.

According to a report published by The News Minute, “My friend Vidwath had broken his leg four weeks ago and I had decided to take him out for dinner. We went to Farzi Café at UB City mall. At around 10 pm, Mohammed Haris Nalapad walked into the cafe. Vidwath had stretched his leg out because he couldn’t move it and Nalapad had a problem with it”, said Vidwath’s friend Praveen Venkatachalaiah. Due to wounds, the victim Vidwath was hospitalised, and Nalapad’s cronies rushed to the hospital warning him not to press charges against him.

#BREAKING — CNN-News18 accesses visuals in a case where Congress MLA's son allegedly assaulted a youth in Bengaluru. | @RevathiRajeevan with more details #CongEmbarrassed pic.twitter.com/RWhkdW3pu7 — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 18, 2018

Karnataka: FIR registered against Bengaluru District Youth Congress General Secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad & ten others for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City & threatening him at a hospital where he later went for treatment. pic.twitter.com/KlVO1MbjDe — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2018

Responding to the incident, the ongoing President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and national spokesperson Dinesh Gundu Roa condemned the attack and said that nobody is above law. He wrote on Twitter, that it is a ghastly incident and police shall take stern actions and arrest all the assailants. Also, Youth Congress general secretary will be sacked from the Congress party for his involvement in this hideous act of crime. The chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah, as well as Nalapad’s father Mohammed Haris Nalapad, enunciated thier reaction on Twitter.

Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.@CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book. https://t.co/H0Km8zauVz — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) February 18, 2018