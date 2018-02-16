A woman in Karnataka committed suicide just because she did not give birth to a male child. Woman jumped into a well with her 3 minor daughters including a two-month-old baby. The incident took place at Hanumanthapura village, Chikkaballapura district, Kerala. The woman is identified as Nagashri who took this extreme step to end her life circle. The case is registered by Chikkaballapur and investigation is still on.

The woman, who was depressed over not giving birth to a boy, commits suicide after killing her 3 daughters. Women jumped into a well with her 3 minor daughters including a two-month-old baby. The incident happened in Chikkaballapura district, Kerala. According to Police reports Hanumanthapura village yesterday, where a depressed woman (identified as Nagashri) killed herself along with her 3 daughters Navyashri, Divyashri and a 2-month-old baby. According to the sources, Nagashri took the children to the farm near her house and jumped into the well to end her life circle. Her husband or any other family member has never harassed her for not bearing a boy.

Police official has stated that the woman wanted a male child and was depressed from a very long time. She took this step as she gave birth to the 3 girl child a few months back. The woman has taken this extreme step because she was depressed after giving birth to 3rd girl child, 2 months ago. After her delivery, she had reportedly told her family members that she doesn’t want to live anymore, says Karthik Reddy, Superintendent of police Chikkaballapur.

Naga Shree was married to Gangaraju, they were living happily together for last 10 years and there was no problem between them. Naga Shree always wanted to have a male child but she gave birth to 3 girls, said a villager.

Another villager reported that her relatives told her to take care of her and her children, but she always wanted to have a baby boy.