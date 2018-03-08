After the state of Karnataka was unveiled before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, activists, ministers, and other leaders on Thursday, the design of the tri-colour has been cleared by the state and will now be waiting for the approval from the Centre. The new state flag of Karnataka comprises of red, white and yellow colour and has a white space in middle having the state emblem "Ganda Bherunda", representing a two-headed mythical bird.

With just a few months left for the state of Karnataka to go for its Assembly Elections, the state flag of Karnataka has been revealed before Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, activists, ministers on Thursday. The new state flag of Karnataka comprises of red, white and yellow colour and has a white space in middle having the state emblem “Ganda Bherunda”, representing a two-headed mythical bird. While the design of the new Karnataka state flag also known as ‘Naada Dwaja’ has been cleared by the state government, it will await the clearance by the central government now.

Speaking about the new flag, Flag committee member Mukhyamantri Chandru said that in an attempt to give some sanctity to the Karnataka state, the government decided to have a state flag as there is nothing in the constitution that says states should not have a flag. Speaking on the occasion, Senior Kannada writer and activist Chandrashekhara Patil said, “Today is a historic occasion for Kannadigas because the government has responded very positively to this demand from the people of Karnataka.”

Previously, the issue of Karnataka state flag was in controversy after members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the state of practising divisive politics. The move to clear the state flag ahead of Karnataka assembly election can also be seen to push the pro-Kannada agenda. Talking about controversies pushing a pro-Kannada agenda, earlier in the Bengaluru, several protests had taken place against Hindi sign boards at public transport places. Hindi sign boards at Bengaluru Metro stations were tampered to display protests against the language and to promote the state language.

