The Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday received a resounding welcome in Karnataka. However, a technical glitch left him red-faced at an election rally in Kalaburagi. The microphone of his election rally failed to work and the crowd kept complaining about not being able to hear anything. However, this is not the first time Gandhi faced a mic issue. Earlier in 2013, while addressing the media at an event, Rahul's mic did not work in the first instance and there was a delay in the programme.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies and public meetings on the third day of his ”Janashirvada Yatra” in poll-bound Karnataka. The visit by Gandhi was part of his election campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls. During his Janashirvada Yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed tribal communities, visited Sharana Basaveshwara temple and Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah. He also held two public meetings. The Congress president received a resounding welcome in Karnataka’s Raichur. However, a technical glitch left him red-faced at an election rally in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

Rahul Gandhi faced major embarrassment on Monday when the microphone of his election rally failed to work. In the video released by news agency ANI, the Congress leader is seen fidgeting with the mic after he realises it is not working. He later walks to the other side of the stage to address the people from another podium. The crowd, however, still complain about not being able to hear anything. They start making huge noises until Rahul Gandhi goes back to the original podium. After the glitch was fixed, he addressed the rally. But by then, the crowd had already started leaving.

This is not the first time Gandhi faced a mic issue. Earlier in 2013, while addressing the media at an event, Rahul’s mic did not work in the first instance and there was a delay in the programme. The Congress leader was on a four-day-visit to Karnataka. While addressing rallies, he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to provide jobs to youth and for not being able to remove corruption from the country. “If you want to talk about corruption, talk a bit about Amit Shah son’s corruption. How he made Rs 80 crore out of Rs 50,000 in three months. You should also be telling this to the country,” he said.

Gandhi travelled by a special bus in the poll-bound state along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior party leaders. His itinerary included Raichur, Yadagiri and Gulbarga districts in Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

