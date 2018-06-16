As questions over the longevity of the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka hangs in fire, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said no one can touch him till the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are over. He further stated that his party will make all efforts in order to develop the state in the coming days. On Cauvery Water crisis, he said that his government will release 10 TMC and 25 TMC water for June and July respectively to the neighbouring state.

Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy asserted that Janata Dal-Secular –Congress coalition government will remain stable at least until the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Speaking to media, CM Kumaraswamy said that no political party or any organisation cannot break this alliance until 2019 elections. Addressing an event, he further stated that his government will surely take stringent measures and will focus on taking decisions for the benefits of the people residing in the state.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said he would not waste his time and will devote all his time in for the developmental work as the state is lagging behind in many sectors. He also said that rather than going into the past, he will focus on the future and will work all efforts to develop the region. In doing this, the environment is also in my favour (with good rains), he added.

The statements from CM Kumaraswamy comes at a time when his government is facing the birth pangs of coalition politics, following the disquiet among newly elected Congress lawmakers who were left out during the Cabinet expansion.

When asked about the ongoing Cauvery water row, he swiftly said he is willing to release the water from time to time as per the latest Cauvery Tribunal’s final award, provided if the weather will be favourable. He also assured the media, that his government will implement it through legal ways. Notably, Karnataka has been directed to release 10 TMC and 25 TMC water for June and July respectively. More than 20,000 cusecs are being released from Kabini reservoir and this year both the States will get sufficient water. With this, it is expected that the problems of Tamil Nadu farmers will be resolved.

The Chief Minister also assured the struggling farmers that his government will full fill its promise of waving farm loans and will announce the scheme in a couple of days. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy also hinted that the first budget of the coalition government is likely to be presented in the first week of July, even as he hit out at detractors who were questioning the need for the full term budget now.

