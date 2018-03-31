BJP president Amit Shah slammed Karnataka Congress on Saturday saying the election result will turn out as a shocker for Siddaramiah government. Today was the 4th leg of Shah’s Karnataka visit where he addressed a public gathering. BJP president also visited the Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mysuru.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Saturday visited the Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Mysuru. Union Minister Ananth Kumar also accompanied him during his visit to Mysuru. Shah also addressed a party gathering and slammed state Congress, saying the elections will turn out as a shocker for the Siddaramaiah government. Ahead of Karnataka polls, BJP chief is making full efforts to set a stage for saffron party to win the assembly polls. The Election Commissions has already announced the voting day on May 12 and result counting will take place on May 15.

Aiming at the state government Shah said, “Time has come to an end and he (Sidddaramaiah) would be mistaken if he thought that saffron ideology could be stalled by unleashing violence against BJP and RSS workers.” He also added that “BJP is a bit weak here (Old Mysuru region), but after seeing the work of the party workers, I expect Siddaramaiahji and the JD(S) to get the biggest shock of their lives from this (Old) Mysuru region.”

#Karnataka: BJP President #AmitShah visits Kote Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in #Mysuru, Union Minister Ananth Kumar also present. pic.twitter.com/ZqN4AfTEPI — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2018

Shah was cornered by an enraged crowd at his latest Dalit interaction in Mysuru on Friday. Chaos erupted at the interaction when people started heckling and demanded Shah’s and his party’s stand on the denigrating and derogatory comments made against Dalits by Union Mos for Skill Development Anantkumar Hegde. Hegde had used the words “barking dogs” while referring to Dalits who were protesting against him during one of his visits to Karnataka’s Ballari district in January 2018.

