After a long legal battle, Karnataka government finally managed to get an assent from President Ram Nath Kovind on SC-ST bill. This bill aims to protect SC/ST government employees who face demotion. Hailing the development, Deputy CM G Parameshwara took to Twitter and said that it became possible only because of previous Siddaramaiah government who made all efforts to pass this bill. This decision from President Kovind came just a couple of days after reshuffled several employees working across various government department.

Giving major relief to government employees belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) across all 63 departments in Karnataka, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave approval to a bill which seeks to protect SC/ST government employees who face demotion. This move from the President came just a few weeks after the state government headed by HD Kumaraswamy demoted scores of SC and ST officials and promoted officers of general and Backward Classes complying with a Supreme Court order which had earlier quashed reservations in promotions.

The major development came to light after Deputy CM G Parameshwara and Social Welfare minister Priyank Kharge posted the news on Twitter. Parameshwara was of the view that this is a victory for the commitment of the Congress party and the previous Congress government towards the welfare of the SC/ST communities. He also recalled that it was the previous Siddaramaiah government which had passed the Bill to circumvent the SC order.

On a closer look, in February 2017, the top court in the BK Pavitra and others Vs Union of India case struck down the provision of promotions of SC-ST employee and prepare a revised list. In an attempt to get more time, the then ruling Congress party set up a committee under K Ratna Prabha who was then the chief secretary (ACS) and currently chief secretary, to study the status of SC/ST government employees in the government. Not only that, the state government also filed a review petition to protect these reserved categories of employees, considering it was an election year.

While the review petition was dismissed by the apex court, the ACS committee found promotions are in line with efficiency, backwardness and inadequacy of the SC/ST backlogs in the state. In November 2017, the state government again proposed to circumvent the SC order by passing a bill in the legislature. The bill, which was sent to governor Vajubhai R Vala, was forwarded to the President for assent on December 16, 2017.

