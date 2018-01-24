Innumerable people protested against the imminent release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat film in Ahmedabad. Protesters burnt vehicles and pelted stones at cinema halls and announced they would not screen the film despite apex court's order. The incidents of arson coincided with the visit of Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who is spearheading the protests against the movie across the country.

Scores of persons protesting against the impending release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat went on a rampage here on Tuesday evening, burning vehicles and pelting stones even as cinema halls announced they would not screen it despite Supreme Court orders. Police said around 200 protesters went around multiplexes on the upmarket SG Highway in Ahmedabad and burnt down more than a dozen two-wheelers and other vehicles as well as pelted cinemas with stones. However, there were no reports of injuries. The incidents of arson coincided with the visit of Shri Rajput Karni Sena chief Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who is spearheading the protests against the movie across the country.

The violence caught police by surprise since owners of most cinemas in Gujarat, including multiplexes in Ahmedabad, had already declared they would not screen the controversial film. Police said some vehicles were targetted outside Wide Angle multiplex, while more than seven two-wheelers were burnt or damaged at Acropolis Mall which houses the PVR Cinema screens, where some windowpanes and glass doors were also damaged. Ahmedabad Police Commissioner AK Singh said many miscreants had been arrested while adequate police force had been deployed outside all cinemas.

The trouble began after more than 1,500 persons, claiming to be Sena activists, gathered outside Dev Arc Mall that houses a movie theatre, in the evening to hold a candlelight march. The group later went to the SG Highway, first reaching Acropolis Mall which has upmarket PVR cinema hall, and then other malls. Shouting slogans, the mob halted traffic on the busy road, followed by arson. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel exhorted people to boycott the movie, while also appealing to them to stay calm. Similar appeals were issued by Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja and senior Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, both Rajputs.

“It appears that certain anti-social elements are trying to defame our community,” Chudasama said. Karni Sena leader claimed they had nothing to do with the violence and urged the state to initiate action the culprits. “I will resign if there is any link (of violence) established with our organisation,” Raj Shekhavat, President of Gujarat Rajput Karni Sena, told media persons.