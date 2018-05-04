In a joint operation with the Delhi police, the Himachal Pradesh police have arrested Vijay Singh Thakur for killing an assistant town and country planner, Shail Bala, of Kasauli district. According to a report, the authorities traced Singh through his mobile location and spotted him outside Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura. Thakur shot the officer dead when she had gone to demolish an unauthorised construction at his guest house.

After gruesome daylight killing of a woman officer in Himachal Pradesh’s Kasauli district, the local police have finally managed to arrest the absconding hotelier from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. According to a report, the accused, identified as Vijay Singh was nabbed in a joint operation by the Delhi Police and the Himachal Pradesh police on May 3, 2018. The authorities tracked him down to Vrindavan, where he was spotted outside Banke Bihari Temple. “The accused was arrested from Mathura in a joint operation by the Himachal and the Delhi Police. He would be brought to Himachal after obtaining transit remand. The police would interrogate him and recover the weapon used for shooting the office, said Himachal DGP, Sita Ram Mardi.

Singh killed the Assistant Town and Country Planning officer Shail Bala Sharma after she directed her team to seal the unauthorised guest house. Notably, the Supreme Court had on April 17 ordered the state government to demolish unauthorised structures in several hotels and guest houses in Kasauli and Dharampur areas of Solan. Four teams were constituted by the authorities to carry out the work. During an investigation, the Vijay Singh said that he had planned to kill the officer after she refused to accept the bribe in order to stop the sealing drive.

Talking further about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Inter-state-cell, Rajesh Deo said, “He (Singh) was approaching bystanders and telling them his phone was stolen and making calls. His description was matched with the photographs and the arrest was made. He was handed over to the Himachal Police”.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Himachal Pradesh government saying said it cannot encourage people who break the law, while observing that the very unfortunate killing of the officer was due to the non-implementation of law.

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased woman officer.

