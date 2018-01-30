The violence in the city of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh is yet to wane and now District Magistrate of Bareilly has raised a storm by commenting on the riots. Raghavendra Vikram Singh took to his Facebook account and said that it has become a trend to take out rallies through Muslim-dominated regions and raise anti-Pakistan slogans.

Raghavendra Vikram Singh, District Magistrate of Bareilly, then raised a storm when he opined on the violence-hit city of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, where one person got killed after riots broke out. The DM took to his Facebook account and said that it has become a trend to take out rallies through Muslim-dominated regions and raise anti-Pakistan slogans. The DM Bareilly also expressed anger saying that he is hurt by what’s happening in the name of nationalism.

“Ajab rivaz ban gaya hai. Muslim mohallo me jabardasti julus le jao aur Pakistan murdabad ke nare lagao. Kyon bhai, ve Pakistani hain kya? Yehi yahan Bareilly mein Khailam mein hua tha. Fir patharav hua, mukadme likhe gaye… (A strange trend has started of late. Take out processions through Muslim-dominated localities and raise anti-Pakistan slogans. Why? Are these people Pakistani? The same thing had happened in Khailam village of Bareilly. Then stones were pelted, FIRs lodged),” RV Singh wrote on his Facebook account opining on the Kasganj violence.

Earlier, Vishva Hindu Parishad, ABVP and Hindu Mahasabha had organised and were carrying out rallies – Tiranga Yatra – in Kasganj, a city 115 km from Agra. All hell broke loose when the rally was passing through a Muslim-dominated Kotwali area and some people from the locality objected to their passage. The quarrel escalated into a violent fight where gunshots were fired resulting in the death of a 23-year-old Chandan Gupta.

Following his death, riots broke out in the city where the enraged public torched three shops, two buses and a car. To control the unchecked violence, Uttar Pradesh government imposed section 144 and demoted Kasganj’s Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh for his failures.