Upon hearing the news of his death and how it had led the riots to fatal levels, Rahul Upadhyay approached media clearing air about his rumoured demise. While speaking to media, Rahul said, “One of my friends informed me about rumours on the social media about me getting killed during the Kasganj violence, but I was not present in Kasganj at the time of riots. I had gone to my village and I am absolutely fine.”

Before Rahul’s comments, Inspector General Aligarh, Sanjeev Gupta on Monday said that Rahul Upadhyay is alive while confirming the arrest of 4 people who spread the fake news of his death on social media. “Contrary to rumours spread on social media, Rahul Upadhyay is alive. We have arrested four people for spreading rumours,” said Gupta.

Earlier on Republic Day, riots broke out in Kasganj when Chandan Gupta lost his life during a quarrel between two communities. When the news of Rahul’s death surfaced, it took the riots to another level as three shops, two buses and a car were torched by the angry mob over the course of next three days. The police moved in quickly to control the violence imposing section 144 in Kasganj and arresting at least 112 people.