22-year-old Chandan Gupta, who was a participant in the rally, was rumoured to have been killed in the communal clashes. The CCTV footage that has emerged shows him riding a bike with two others. The men can be heard shouting "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki jai". The violence erupted after Gupta's death with riots and several revenge attacks in the last three days.

After communal clashes broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district on Republic Day, 10 people including Salim, the main accused in the case of one person’s death, were booked on Wednesday by the state police on charges of murder and rioting. 39 others were arrested earlier on for disrupting the law and order and burning buses and shops. Police said drones were also used to dig the suspects.

The violence in the area erupted on Friday after a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ was taken out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists. The clashes started after an argument between two groups when the “Tiranga Yatra” was passing through a Muslim-dominated neighbourhood. 22-year-old Chandan Gupta, who was a participant in the rally, was rumoured to have been killed in the communal clashes. The CCTV footage that has emerged shows him riding a bike with two others. The men can be heard shouting “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki jai”.

The violence erupted after Gupta’s death with riots and several revenge attacks in the last three days. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in reference to the Kasganj violence, on Tuesday said that lumpen elements and lawlessness will not be tolerated in the state. “My government will make lives of such people who disrupt peace miserable,” he told a gathering at an event in Gorakhpur.