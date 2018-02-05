Door of a mosque in Ganjdundwara near Sabzi Mandi area of Kasganj was set on fire by a group of people to disrupt public harmony but it was timely contained by the police. There was extreme anger within the residents of the area but the police officials managed to pacify them. Later, the markets were closed again and police patrolling was increased in order to contain any potential act of violence.

According to police reports, a group of some people approached a mosque located in Ganjdundwara near Sabzi Mandi area of Kasganj on late Sunday night. In a bid to disrupt the communal harmony, the group set the door of the mosque on fire and fled the area. Upon receiving the information, senior district and police officials led by District Magistrate RP Singh and Superintendent of Police Piyush Srivastava immediately rushed to the spot and assessed the situation.

There was extreme anger within the residents of the area but the police officials managed to pacify them. Later, the markets were closed again and police patrolling was increased in order to contain any potential act of violence. Speaking on the current situation of Kasganj, a senior official said, “The situation is being closely monitored. The district administration is on the spot.” A state Home Department official told media, “Peace was returning to the area. No one behind this mischief will be spared.”

Earlier on Wednesday, at least 10 people were booked by the police on the charges of murder and rioting in the Uttar Pradesh district. Peace made a stuttering return to Kasganj after communal clashes broke out on Republic Day which consumed the life of one person.