An FIR has been filed against the lawyers who protested and tried to block Crime Branch officials from filing a chargesheet into the rape and murder case of an 8-year-old nomade girl. The Bar Association in J&K's Kathua on Monday carried out protest and raised slogans against the Crime Branch while they were trying to file the chargesheet. However, giving his response J&K’s DGP Shesh Paul Vaid said that the J&K Police will not compromise on any angle.

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Tuesday filed an FIR against lawyers who protested a day before against the crime branch officials for filing the chargesheet into the rape and murder of a nomad woman. The Bar Association on April 9 had displayed protest against the crime branch officials and alleged that false charges have been slammed on the people who were arrested in relation to this case. Earlier on Monday, the J&K Crime Branch has filed the chargesheet against 8 people. Out of those who have been arrested, two were special police officers with one of them being a sub-inspector, who was also accused to allegedly tampering with the evidence during the investigation.

The rape and murder of an 8-year-old nomad girl turned into a political issue after the Crim Branch officials accused SPO Deepak Khajuria as the main accused in the case. However, speaking on the situation, J&K’s DGP Shesh Paul Vaid looking at the situation which was turning uglier in the region, appealed to people not to politicise this case and neither give it a religious colour. He assured to take strict action against the guilty. DGP Vaid further added that the J&K Police will not compromise on any angle.

Meanwhile, the investigation being done by the crime branch is being monitored by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court. The crime branch has also been submitting its status report to the court. According to crime branch investigation, such a crime against the girl was committed to create fear among nomads and force them to leave Kathua. The victim girl, according to reports was held captive inside a temple where she was drugged and gang-raped by the three accused.

