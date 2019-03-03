Kerala Lottery Results: The Kerala state lottery department has released the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380. Those who had bought the tickets can go through the official website @ http://www.keralalotteries.com. The result has already been published by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKL).

The Kerala state lottery department has released the results of Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380. Those who had bought the tickets can go through the official website @ http://www.keralalotteries.com. The result has already been published by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKL). The winner will get Rs 70 lakh while the second and third winner will get Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively. Apart from that, Rs 8,000 will be given as the consolation prize.

The results were released at 3 pm and a list of winning candidates with their lottery number has been released by the board. Here’s you can find the direct link to check the results:

http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp65352.pdf

How to check the Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380 Results on the website?

1. Log into the official website of Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries

2. Click on the link that reads, “Lottery Results” on the homepage

3. Now, click on the latest updated link that may read, “Kerala Pournami Lottery RN 380 Results 24/02/2019” on the next page and wait

4. The pdf containing the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

5. Check your lottery ticket and match the number

6. If you see your number on the link contact the authority to claim your reward

Also, you can check the first three winners here:

1st Prize- Rs :7,000,000/- RN 457043 (MALAPPURAM)

Consolation Prize- Rs. 8,000/-

RO 457043 RP 457043 RR 457043 RS 457043

RT 457043 RU 457043 RV 457043 RW 457043

RX 457043 RY 457043 RZ 457043

2nd Prize- Rs :500,000/- RT 375926 (KANNUR)

3rd Prize- Rs :200,000/- RZ 645887 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More