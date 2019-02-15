Kerala Lottery Results: Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results have been released at keralalotteries.com. Those who are eagerly waiting for the lottery results must visit the official website to check the same as soon as it is published by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKL).

Kerala Lottery Today Results: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries (DKL) is all set to release the Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results on its official website soon. Those who have bought the tickets are advised to keep an eye on the official website for the results which is going to be published by the Board soon. The link to check the same is given here: http://www.keralalotteries.com.

Moreover, according to reports, the results were supposed to be released on the official website at 3:00 PM, however, it has been released after 4:00PM. The Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 108 Results will be available anytime soon on the official website and the winners are surely going to get some attractive and handsome prizes through this lottery.

Direct link to check the result: http://103.251.43.52/lottery/reports/draw/tmp65237.pdf

How to check the lottery results on the website?

1. Log into the official website of Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries

2. Click on the link that reads, “Lottery Results” on the homepage

3. Now, click on the latest updated link that may read, “Nirmal Lottery NR-108 results 15/02/2019” on the next page and wait

4. The pdf containing the result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

5. Check your lottery ticket and match the number

6. If you see your number on the link contact the authority to claim your reward

List of awards under Kerala Nirmal Lottery NR 108 Results Today:

1. First prize is worth Rs 60 lakh

2. Second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh

3. Third prize is worth Rs 1 lakh respectively

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App

Read More