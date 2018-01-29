Jamida has faced severe backlash from multiple Islamic seminaries ever since she led the Friday prayers which had a congregation of men in Malappuram, Kerala. Post the Friday namaz that she led as an imam, Jamida has claimed threats against her are increasing day by day. Yet she remains unfazed by the threats and plans to lead such prayers in future as well in different parts of the city.

Breaking out of conventions is hard and it becomes incredibly punishing in a nation drenched in the sap of taboos. Add another factor of woman to it and it turns into an outcry. In one such incident, a Muslim woman from Kerala, who led a congregation of men in Friday prayers, has been facing backlash from Islamic seminaries in the state. The woman herself has claimed that not just from the state but she has been receiving threats from across the country for her unconventional practice.

In an attempt to question the imposition of customs by male clergy, Jamida led the Friday namaz (prayers) which was attended by a dozen of Muslim men in Malappuram city of Kerala. She is the first woman in Kerala and in the entire country to do so. While speaking to The Times of India, Jamida, state general secretary of Qur’an Sunnath Society, said, “Nowhere does Islam stipulate that only a man can be an imam (one who leads the prayers).” But apparently, it has not gone down well with the ‘torchbearers’ of Islam.

Ridiculing the woman’s act, Abdul Hameed Faizi Ambalakkadavu, state general secretary of Sunni Yuvajana Sangham, said “Women can lead prayers for women but there is no tradition of a woman acting as imam for men. Islam has prohibited such male-female mingling to prevent chances of some wrong happening between them.” While spokesperson of Wisdom Global Islamic Mission, CP Saleem, also condemned the act saying “The purpose of this gimmick is just to insult Islam and become an instant celebrity.”

Post the Friday namaz that she led as an imam, Jamida has claimed threats against her are increasing day by day. Yet she remains unfazed by the threats and plans to lead such prayers in future as well in different parts of the city. She has been a subject of widespread condemnation earlier as well for being vocal against triple talaq and forced conversions.