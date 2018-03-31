A man from Kerala was caught masturbating while looking at a girl on a KSRTC bus. The matter was highlighted after the victim shared the disgusting video on internet. After sometime when the lady noticed the foul act by the man, she took out her phone and recorded the whole incident. The girl said that she hopes that the concerned authorities will take cognizance of the matter and will nab the absconding accused.

Following a lack of safety and security features in almost all public transport buses in Kerala, another horrendous incident has come to light where a youth was caught masturbating on a public bus. The incident that highlighted the perverted nature of the man took place on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), while it was travelling from Kozhikkode to Adivaram on March 31. As per the video, the accused kept staring at the lady passenger sitting beside him and unzipped his pants.

After sometime when the lady noticed the foul act by the man, she took out her phone and recorded the whole incident. After noticing some strange movements from the accused man, the woman passenger identified as Jilu Joseph captured the video of the man masturbating while sitting on a public bus. After some time, the man stood up from his seat and left the bus in mid-way. As per reports, the girl said that the man kept staring her and masturbated as no one travelling on the bus came to her rescue. The video clip went viral after it was shared on social media platforms. The girl said that she hopes that the concerned authorities will take cognizance of the matter and will nab the absconding accused.

This is not the first time that an incident of a man caught masturbating in a public bus has surfaced. Just a few months back a college student was sexually harassed by a middle-aged co-passenger in Delhi. In the matter, a Delhi University student had alleged that a middle-aged man sexually harassed her on a government bus while the rest of the passengers kept mum. The matter was highlighted after video captured by the victim went viral on social media. The matter was registered with the police but no arrests have been made so far.

