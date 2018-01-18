Days after the murder of a 14-year-old boy, Jithu, his mother is being questioned by the Kerala Police after charred body of her son was found in an area close to his home in Kollam district of Kerala. After the police start investigation into the matter, a detailed search was conducted at the house and discovered the boy's sandals at the back of the house, after which they suspected the Jithu's mother Jayamol.

Days after the murder of a 14-year-old boy, Jithu, his mother is being questioned by the Kerala Police. On 17, January, the charred body of her son was found in an area close to his home in Kollam district of Kerala. According to the police reports, the discovery was made after Jithu’s father Job, who runs a medical supplies store, filed a police complaint on Monday alleging that his 14-year-old son has gone missing. The police FIR says the boy had gone out to buy a scale for his school purpose but never returned home and went missing.

After the police start investigation into the matter, a detailed search was conducted at the house and discovered the boy's sandals at the back of the house, after which they questioned the Jithu's mother Jayamol. But the police that her statement was reportedly contradictory from what she told her husband. The police later expanded the search with the help of dogs and came upon the charred remains of Jithu in a compound, a bit far from his home. The police investigation reveals that Class 9th student was strangled to death using a shawl and his body later doused with kerosene and set on fire.

