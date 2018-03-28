Women Help Desk Assistant Sub-Inspector R Sreelatha came under fire from her department when the video that she shared caught the attention of people. She was immediately suspended by the District Police Chief S Surendran. “The transgender was taken into custody on March 22 following an uproar at a shop near Iron Bridge in Alappuzha town,” said Surendran.

A Kerala Police officer was suspended on Tuesday for recording a transgender while he was getting undressed and later circulating the video on social media. The video was allegedly recorded inside the Alappuzha South police station while the transgender was in the custody of police for creating a ruckus in the local market. Before condemning the act of their official, the Kerala Police authorities ridiculed the transgender claiming he attacked a couple of women police officers in the police station.

Women Help Desk Assistant Sub-Inspector R Sreelatha came under fire from her department when the video that she shared caught the attention of people. She was immediately suspended by the District Police Chief S Surendran. “The transgender was taken into custody on March 22 following an uproar at a shop near Iron Bridge in Alappuzha town,” said Surendran.

The police chief further stated that the person was brought to the police station in an inebriated state by women officers. The transgender declined to undergo a medical examination and engaged in an altercation with officers and undressed in the police station. The police later released the person without charging case. According to S Surendran, “It was during that entire commotion that someone recorded a video and circulated it.”

Responding on the matter, district transgender justice board member CA Geethu held the transgender largely responsible for getting arrested in the first place and later creating a ruckus in the police station. Geethu explained the incident explaining, “After being taken into the custody, police officers contacted us. One of our board members went to the police station but was attacked by the accused. The person also attacked two women police officers on duty and later undressed in front of the officers. However, it’s condemnable on the part of the police to record and circulate a video like this.”

