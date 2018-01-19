Another incident of traffic jam created by VVIP movement has surfaced in Kerala's Kochi city. A Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) party meeting stalled traffic as a result of which a car carrying a pregnant lady was held up for thirty minutes. Besides the rules formed against such movements which states VVIP movements are allowed to halt the traffic only 7 minutes, these VIPs are continuously thrashing the rules and causing inconvenience to the local residents.

The police officials and local residents intervened to help them to help them but yet again the pregnant lady has to wait inside the car because of the VVIP movement. The CPM meet cause a heavy traffic jam that paralysed the movement of vehicles. Everytime locals face such problems whenever a VVIP movement takes place.

The traffic was so thick that it took more than thirty minutes for the woman to reach hospital suffering through major labour pain. The hospital was a few minutes away from the woman’s locations but it took around thirty minutes for the lady to reach the hospital. According to media reports, last year, two women who were forced to deliver their babies in public vehicles on October 29 as they were stuck in traffic jams for several hours due to the VVIP movement. A 20-year-old woman gave birth to a girl on a public bus near southeast Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area while a 28-year-old woman delivered a baby boy in an auto-rickshaw near east Delhi’s Khajoori Chowk.

There are no formal words that have come up after the incident as these VVIP movements are creating a lot of problems around the country. Besides the rules formed against such movements, these VIPs are continuously thrashing the rules set against them and are continuously causing inconvenience to the local residents.