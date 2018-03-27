Former RED FM radio jockey was hacked to death on Monday by some unidentified assailants in Trivandrum's Madavoor district, Kerala. The victim was mimicry artist and folk singer, who was present at the studio last night. In the attack, one other person also got injured who was brutally beaten by the goons. After the attack, local residents informed police and the investigation is underway.

A radio jockey was hacked to death on Monday by some unidentified assailants in Trivandrum’s Madavoor district, Kerala. The assailants breached the studio security and hacked 35-year old RJ Rajesh. The victim was mimicry artist and folk singer, who was present at the recording studio last night. In the attack, one other person also got injured who was brutally beaten by the goons. Rajesh has also worked with popular radio station RED FM in his career. After the attack, local residents informed police and the investigation is underway.

As per the reports, a group of assailant arrived in a red color car and attacked Rajesh and his friend. According to Pallikkal police, the accused barged into a recording studio where Rajesh used to record folk songs and hacked him. Although he was rushed to the hospital, Rajesh succumbed to injuries on the way. Both of them were rushed to the nearest hospital by the local police.

