A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Kerala was allegedly kicked in her stomach by a leader of the Communist Party of India - Marxist (CPM), after which she had to undergo a forced abortion. After the incident, Shibu, the husband of the victim, filed a complaint with the Kodanjery and Thamarassery police but he was threatened by the party members to withdraw his complaint.

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman from Kerala’s Kozhikode had to undergo an abortion after she was allegedly kicked in the stomach by a leader of the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPM). According to reports, the woman was four months into her pregnancy and had to undergo a forced abortion after the assault. According to reports, the incident happened two weeks back when the woman tried to intervene in a fight between her husband and two local CPM activists.

The woman, also a mother to a five-year-old son, said after she saw her husband being beaten up by two men, she immediately came out of her house to intervene in the tussle. But she was badly kicked by one of the CPM workers, after which she fell to the ground and started bleeding. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she underwent a forced abortion and lost her baby.

Woman forced to undergo abortion after being allegedly kicked in the stomach by a CPM leader in Kerala's Kozhikode. Police have registered case pic.twitter.com/7FzDvAyFRQ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

After the incident, Shibu, the husband of the victim, filed a complaint with the Kodanjery and Thamarassery police. But he was threatened by the party members to withdraw his complaint. In fact, he and his family were told to keep the identity of the accused a secret.”One person was registered after I complained to the Kodanjery and Thamarassery police. The main culprit in the case is still roaming free. These party goons are pressurizing me to withdraw the complaint after the incident and they have all the support of the party.” Shibu was quoted as saying by Times Now.

The family members protested in front of the police station, demanding justice for the woman. So far, seven people have been arrested by the police in connection with the case.