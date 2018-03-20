Girl students of Farook Training College have come together in a protest against an assistant professor, Jouhar Munavvir, who earlier slammed the Muslim girl students saying they deliberately dress in a way to expose their chest just like 'slices of watermelons on display.' His derogatory remarks have led to a series of protests on Monday.

Girl students of Farook Training College have come together in a protest against an assistant professor, Jouhar Munavvir, who earlier slammed the Muslim girl students saying they deliberately dress in a way to expose their chest just like ‘slices of watermelons on display.’ His derogatory remarks have led to a series of protests on Monday. Holding watermelon in their hands, a number of girls while walking under the banner of SFI marched to the main gate of the institution. The ‘watermelon march’ was made to seek an action against the assistant professor, who had earlier termed the students’ dressing un-Islamic.

Several student parties came out in the support of the march. KSU activists distributed watermelon among the protestors while ABVP members smashed a watermelon in front of the college gate. As per reports, police officials tried to block the march but no efforts made by them could settle down the outrage of protestors. Soon after, the clash that broke out between the students and staff members of Farook College a video clip of the speech has gone viral. One of the protesters while protesting said, that the teachers should teach by looking at our faces and not our body.

On the contrary, the teacher has slammed the girl student for showing the leggings they wear under purdah. “80% of students on the campus are girls and the majority of them are Muslims…they wear purdah, but hold it up exposing the leggings,” he had said. He further raised the question of girls not wearing muftah anymore but cover their heads with scarfs or shawls. He also pointed the fact that chest is one of the parts of woman’s body that attracts a man and Islam teaches that it should be covered.

ALSO READ: Statue vandalism continues: Unidentified miscreants damage social reformer Savitribai Phule’s bust in Telangana

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App