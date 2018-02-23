A 27-year-old tribal youth, named Madhu was allegedly flogged to death by a frenzied mob in Palakkad in Kerala. The victim belonged to the tribal colony in Attapady forest, who was flogged with sticks under suspension for being a thief. Some people also took the opportunity to click selfies with the victim. A man’s selfie wearing glasses with a tribal youth, Madhu is going viral on the social media. The heinous incident took place on Thursday, February 22 when a group of people caught Madhu, who was accused of stealing rice from the near store.

A horrific incident occurred in Palakkad in Kerala when a 27-year-old tribal youth, named Madhu was allegedly flogged to death by a frenzied mob. The victim, Madhu belonged to the tribal colony in Attapady forest, who was flogged with sticks under suspension for being a thief. Madhu succumbed to injuries while he was on his way to the police station. The video of the horrendous incident shows people searching Madhu and his bag. The video also depicts a person beating him from behind. Some people also took the opportunity to click selfies with the victim. A man’s selfie wearing glasses with a tribal youth is going viral on the social media

The heinous incident took place on Thursday, February 22 when a group of people caught Madhu, who was accused of stealing rice from the near store. Th violent mob, scrutinised Madhu and later stripped him and tied his hands with his own bottom wear. After the incident, the victim was handed over to the police and he died on the way to the police station. Local police suspect that the adivasi youth had some mental illness as well.

ALSO READ: 7 killed in Jharkhand lynching; NHRC issues notice to state DGP, seeks report within 4 weeks

According to a published in the national daily, Indian Express, a case has been filed against the unknown persons under 174 CRPC. The assailants have not been taken into custody yet. The post-modern of the tribal’s body will be conducted at the Thrissur Medical College and the report will reveal more about his wounds. The Kerala Minister for the backward community, AK Balan responded to the grave incident, said that there will be stern action against the perpetrators.

ALSO READ: I want New India where you don’t get lynched for the food you eat: Shashi Tharoor

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Bear mauls 3 tribals to death, injures 3

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App