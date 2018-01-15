25-years-old Puthenveetil Sreejith is protesting against the police for his brother's custodial death and demanding CBI probe into the case. As the protest by people continues to rise, the Kerala government on Sunday said it will request the CBI a second time to probe the alleged custodial death of Sreejeev. Young film actor Tovino Thomas said he learnt about the agitation “very late” but came to support a "genuine" demand.

A 25-years-old Kerala youth, Puthenveetil Sreejith, is continuously protesting for the past 765 days against police for his brother’s custodial death, demanding a CBI probe into the case. The youth has been protesting in front of the state secretariat for more than two years now. According to media reports, his brother, Sreejeev, who was 25-year-old died in March 2014, allegedly due to the police torture, after which he succumbed to injuries at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital. As the local media starts giving coverage to the matter, thousands gathered in front of the secretariat where Sreejith was protesting.

Social media has also helped Sreejith to convert his struggle into a mass movement, that began a few days ago under the hashtag #justiceforsreejith. Sreejith’s family is demanding action against police officials and says they are responsible for the custodial death of Sreejeev. As the protest by people continued to rise, the Kerala government on Sunday said it will request CBI a second time to probe the alleged custodial death of Sreejeev. The Cheif Minister’s Office issued a statement to brief the Centre about its request.

On the issue, chief secretary of the state said, “The state government had written to the Personnel and Training Department in July last year in this regard. However, CBI had refused the state’s demand, saying that the case is not of exceptional nature warranting investigation by CBI.”

Joining the protestors, young film actor, Tovino Thomas, said he learnt about the agitation “very late” but came to support a “genuine” demand. “No one will sit on an agitation for more than 700 days if it is not a genuine demand. I too have a brother and I cannot sit back if someone troubles him,” Thomas said. “Sreejith’s is a model agitation. I hope my presence brings in more people to join this movement.”

According to police, Sreejeev had committed suicide by consuming poison, which he had ostensibly concealed in his inner wear, while being taken into custody for alleged theft. To provide some relief to the victim’s family, the authority, headed by retired High Court judge K Narayana Kurup, had asked the government to pay compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Speaking to the media, Kurup said the police officials involved in Sreejeev’s death even tampered with evidence to cover up the death and make it look like a suicide.

As the protest enters the 765th day on Sunday, Sreejith said, “I will continue this sit-in until my death if I don’t get justice. My brother died after police tortured him. I haven’t got the support of any political parties in this issue so far…. I will go back only after officials responsible for my brother’s death are booked.”