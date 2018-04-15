A class 12 student from Greater Noida was allegedly throttled to death by his neighbour and tenant on Saturday, April 14. The accused, Arun and Sajid decided to kill the boy after their plans of kidnapping him for ransom fell apart. One of the assailants, Arun was a close friend of the deceased as well as of the family and stayed with the family for more than 8 years.

Tarun Sharma (19), a Greater Noida based class 12 student was allegedly murdered by his neighbour and tenant. The 2 assailants, Arun and Sajid decided to kill the boy after their plans of kidnapping him for ransom failed. According to police both of them were nabbed while they were trying to flee. As per SSP, Rahul Suniti, the victim died due to strangulation. The accused had picked him up, however, it was a failed ransom case. According to a report published by Express News Service on Sunday, April 15, his body was strangulated with a rope and dumped his body in an abandoned plot behind a temple.

The accused called Tarun over their house and offered him a drink laced with sedatives. After abducting him, they later called his mother 10 times, who was looking for her son, and that’s why she did not take the calls. In utter panicked state the accused strangulated Tarun with a rope. “They also realised that the boy could identify them later”, said police. Tarun had gone missing from his home on April 12, following which his father Subhash Sharma, reported the matter to the nearby police station. He told the cops that his son had left the house in evening saying he was going to visit the nearby temple.

One of the assailants, Arun was a close confidant of the deceased as well as of the family and with them for more than 8 years. , he even was part of police search operation to find Tarun, however, after meticulous investigation, police found Arun was one of the assailants.

