Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya alleged on Tuesday that his car was vandalised as he was returning from the police station after seeing arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA spouse Ravi Rana.

Four Shiv Sena members, including former city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, were arrested on Monday for allegedly vandalising Somaiya’s automobile.

Shiv Sena workers were enraged by the Rana couple’s decision to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside ‘Matoshree,’ CM Thackeray’s personal residence, on Saturday morning.

The Rana couple later cancelled the plan due to Shiv Sena opposition, but they were detained.

Somaiya should know that jailed people can only visit their legal counsel or relatives, and that the BJP leader had no business travelling to the police station to meet the Rana couple, according to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil.