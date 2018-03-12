The Kisan Long March has been organised in a bid to force the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government to accept their demands. The protest that was started on March 6 has seen spilling of milk and throwing of vegetables in huge quantity on the streets ever since. Not just the farmers and tribals, but a string of political leaders, more recently MNS chief Raj Thackeray, has come out in support of agitation.

The Kisan Long March has entered its 7th consecutive day on Monday and the agitating farmers of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) are showing no signs of backing down from their demands of complete loan waiver, restructuring of prices of their produce and a host of others. Beginning their march from Nashik and after completing the 180-km journey to Mumbai on foot, some 30,000 farmers backed by Communist Party of India – Communist (CPI-M) have reached Azad Maidan in the capital city. The protest will proceed to Maharashtra Assembly where the protesters will gherao the Assembly later in the day.

According to sources, the Chief Minister Office of Maharashtra ridiculed the exaggerated number of people that have been propagated in public while also claiming that the agitation is not only carried by farmers but tribals as well. The CMO sources revealed that the number of people in the march is not more than 7,000. Only 450-500 are farmers while the rest of them are tribals, who are in the march for their demands. Reportedly, the government of Maharashtra has directed all its machinery to be positive and sympathetic towards protesters.

ALSO READ: P Chidambaram on bank fraud case: It’s all happening in one sector-jewelry; key players from Gujarat

#WATCH: Visuals from Mumbai's Azad Maidan where members of All India Kisan Sabha have gathered to protest. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/3GgN6UMVPB — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

The authorities in Mumbai are taking all the precautionary steps to contain any unannounced act of violence as the number of protesters has grown exponentially in the past couple of days. However, the government is anticipating cooperation from the participants of the march for the smooth functioning of the traffic as it is a working day on Monday. Also, all the Class 12 and Class 10 students who have their board exams today are advised to reach their respective examination centres early to avoid any delay. “No road closure or diversions due to Farmers’ Morcha now,” said Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

#Maharashtra: Latest visuals of All India Kisan Sabha protest which has reached Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The protest will proceed to state assembly later in the day. pic.twitter.com/Dp5hsKU1Rc — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

The Kisan Long March has been organised in a bid to force the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government to accept their demands. The protest that was started on March 6 has seen spilling of milk and throwing of vegetables in huge quantity on the streets ever since. Not just the farmers and tribals, but a string of political leaders, more recently MNS chief Raj Thackeray, has come out in support of agitation.

#Maharashtra: All India Kisan Sabha's protest march arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station in #Mumbai, will proceed to state assembly later in the day. Over 30,000 farmers in the march are demanding a complete loan waiver among other demands. pic.twitter.com/9YkTo9agnI — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2018

ALSO READ: Govt asks Railways to boost speed of trains carrying Army personnel and weapons to border areas

ALSO READ: BJP leader shot dead by 2 youths in Ranchi, Jharkhand; CCTV captures brutal murder

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App