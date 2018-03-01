A story of Ticket Checker (TC) is doing the rounds on social media that will surely inspire you. The story is about a man heading for an interview in Gwalior but he was travelling without ticket and gets caught by a ticket checker. But there is another man in the story who helped him like no one can and inspired hundreds of the people travelling at the same time.

A story of Ticket Checker (TC) is doing the rounds on social media will surely inspire you. The story is about a ticket checker who helped youth who was heading for an interview but did not have money. This man’s name is Brajesh Sharma who stepped ahead to help a needy person who was travelling from Bhopal to Gwalior a few days back. This story is a real incident and a motivation to others. The quote ‘No one has ever become poor by giving’ fits exactly in this case.

The story is about a gentleman who was travelling to Gwalior on the train but looked tensed to other passengers. The youth was actually travelling without ticket and money. As a female TC came to check his ticket he was caught commuting without the ticket. The guy was requesting to the female TC that he doesn’t have money and have an interview scheduled for the next day. But female ticket checker refused to listen to him and said that she will take him to the police at the next station. The youth was continuously requesting her to not to do that but she refused to listen to him.

As her volume raised, another ticket checker Brajesh Sharma came there and listened to the whole story. The man travelling without ticket told Brajesh Sharma that he has a job interview at Gwalior. His parents have sent money online but he didn’t receive it, maybe because of some internet issues. he said that he doesn’t have in his pocket to buy the ticket or pay the fine but it’s really important for his carrier to attend this job interview.

After listening to him Brajesh Sharma took money out of his pocket and kept it in the hands of needy man. The youth was suppressed as he didn’t expect this from a ticket checker. People who witnessed this incident asked Brajesh Sharma that why he paid Rs 3200 for an unknown person. The answer was so beautiful by the TC that he inspired hundreds. I don’t care about the money, I just did what I would have done it for my brother, said Brajesh.

