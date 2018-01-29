Eyewitnesses said by the time police arrived, a huge crowd had already gathered and were working on the rescue operations. When the district administration and rescue workers started rescue measures, the crowd threw stones at them. They even threw stones at the policemen and set one vehicle on fire. Police had to use tear gas to disperse the angry mob. According to locals, the driver was talking on the phone when he lost the control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal.

In an unfortunate incident, a crowded bus fell into a canal in Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday morning. The bus, traveling from Karimpur district to Malda, fell into the river in Doulatabad and sank. According to reports, the driver was talking on the phone when he lost the control of the vehicle and it fell into the canal. Two people have died and four other passengers have been resued. The rescued passengers alleged that the accident took place due to the negligence of the driver. “The driver was constantly talking on the phone as a result of which lost control and the bus fell into the canal,” said one of the rescued passengers.

So far two bodies, including a child, have been retrieved from the bus. A huge police force is on the spot and is trying to lift the vehicle from the river. The injured have been admitted to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. Locals say that the number of casualties may rise as several people are feared trapped inside the submerged bus. When the accident happened, at least 40 people were traveling on the bus. The vehicle was passing through a bridge and rammed through the railing before plunging into the canal.

