The commuters at the Rabindra Sadan metro station on Saturday, May 26, 2018, were in a state of panic in suspicion of an abandoned can lying near the escalator to be a bomb. Police said that it was a hoax, however, further investigation is on.

In a shocking incident, there was a panic among commuters near the Rabindra Sadan station on Saturday as they suspected an abandoned can lying near an escalator at the metro station to be a bomb, as per reports in a leading daily. However, a Metro spokesperson confirmed that it was a hoax. Train services, however, was not affected due to the situation.

Police said that they had got the information around 11:10AM in the morning and soon they rushed to the spot with bomb squads officials and sniffer dogs. They started investigating the spot in the metro station but a detailed report is still awaited. Moreover, talking about the incident, a senior police official of Bhawanipur Police Station said that a stray can was found lying near one of the escalators at the metro station which had caused the flutter.

ALSO READ: Indian Army foils infiltration bid in J&K’s Tangdhar, kills 5 terrorists

However, the official said that it seemed to be a hoax. As per reports, police took the can which was lying at the metro station for investigating it to check the real cause.

ALSO READ: Congress’ Salman Khurshid says minorities do not feel safe anymore

For all the latest Regional News, download NewsX App